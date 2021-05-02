Meridian Network (LOCK) Hits One Day Volume of $404,436.00

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. One Meridian Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000293 BTC on exchanges. Meridian Network has a total market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $404,436.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00072244 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003201 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000046 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meridian Network Coin Profile

Meridian Network (CRYPTO:LOCK) is a coin. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

