Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 10,289 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,289 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.05% of Globe Life worth $5,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $95,234,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 621,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,014,000 after purchasing an additional 250,006 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Globe Life by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,233,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,851,000 after buying an additional 205,406 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,068,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,469,000 after buying an additional 166,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $15,706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GL. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

NYSE:GL opened at $102.49 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.75 and a 52 week high of $105.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.41 and its 200-day moving average is $94.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total value of $316,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $301,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,150 shares of company stock valued at $16,455,919. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

