Meritage Portfolio Management Boosts Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,290 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,230,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,380,236 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,065,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Kroger by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,623,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,301 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Kroger by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,254,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,906,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,424 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays downgraded The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.37.

NYSE:KR opened at $36.54 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.72.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $188,518.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,391.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $453,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,241. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

