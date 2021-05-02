Meritage Portfolio Management Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,605 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,072 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

Shares of INTC opened at $57.53 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

