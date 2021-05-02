Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 11,122 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,122 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRU has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

PRU opened at $100.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.95. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $101.54. The company has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.78, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.