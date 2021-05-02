Meritage Portfolio Management Buys New Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 53,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 28.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 125,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,238,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $181.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.42. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.73 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SWKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.88.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

