Meritage Portfolio Management Cuts Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the period. Generac makes up 2.2% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.16% of Generac worth $33,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,078,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,169,000 after purchasing an additional 810,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,442,679,000 after purchasing an additional 719,895 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth $136,036,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,560,000 after purchasing an additional 514,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth $46,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Insiders sold a total of 39,480 shares of company stock worth $13,322,515 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.69.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $323.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $322.59 and its 200 day moving average is $267.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.30 and a fifty-two week high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

