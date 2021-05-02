Meritage Portfolio Management Decreases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 0.9% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,735,510,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,982,154,000 after purchasing an additional 964,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,391,253,000 after purchasing an additional 244,861 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4,211.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $80,127,000 after purchasing an additional 178,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 33,574.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 167,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $73,427,000 after purchasing an additional 167,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total transaction of $250,764.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,256,368 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $456.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $471.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.75 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

