Meritage Portfolio Management Grows Stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.21% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $9,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Waycross Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

SUB opened at $107.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.82 and its 200-day moving average is $107.92. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $106.07 and a twelve month high of $108.56.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

