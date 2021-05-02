Meritage Portfolio Management Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,843 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $14,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 40,802,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,641,997 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 359.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,094,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,647 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $70,450,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,009,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,352,000.

SPYV opened at $39.34 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $39.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.13.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

