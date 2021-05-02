Meritage Portfolio Management Has $17.18 Million Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories makes up about 1.1% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.10% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $17,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 2,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 448 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on BIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

BIO stock opened at $630.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $425.00 and a twelve month high of $689.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $595.48 and a 200-day moving average of $589.56.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. On average, analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

