Meritage Portfolio Management Lowers Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Etsy were worth $10,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,465,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,074 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,830,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $681,415,000 after purchasing an additional 142,247 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,923 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Etsy by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,762,000 after purchasing an additional 225,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,817,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $198.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $251.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $617.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.86 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total value of $1,095,086.16. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $159,800.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,466.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,711 shares of company stock valued at $12,587,571 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Etsy from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.32.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

