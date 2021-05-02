Meritage Portfolio Management Lowers Holdings in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its position in shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management owned approximately 0.10% of Inphi worth $9,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Inphi by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Inphi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,858,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in shares of Inphi by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Inphi by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Inphi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $422,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays downgraded Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Inphi from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.08.

Inphi stock opened at $172.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Inphi Co. has a 52 week low of $91.07 and a 52 week high of $185.28.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.95 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total value of $164,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

