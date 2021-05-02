Meritage Portfolio Management Lowers Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. Medpace makes up approximately 0.8% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Meritage Portfolio Management owned approximately 0.20% of Medpace worth $11,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,433,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,440,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Medpace by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Medpace by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,896 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medpace alerts:

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.64, for a total transaction of $2,712,077.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,301,135.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $4,008,574.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,340,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,168,626.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,410 shares of company stock worth $28,508,742. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $169.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.89 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.99. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.62 and a 12 month high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

MEDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Medpace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.17.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.