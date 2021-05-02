Meritage Portfolio Management Makes New Investment in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 132,267 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,242,000. Meritage Portfolio Management owned approximately 0.05% of SS&C Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $74.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.54 and a 12 month high of $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSNC. DA Davidson increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

