Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases New Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 70,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,429,000. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.11% of Polaris at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Polaris by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Polaris by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $878,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,464,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Polaris news, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,165,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,690,005.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,737,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,023 shares of company stock worth $22,175,616 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PII. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.13.

PII stock opened at $140.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.44. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.09 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.33 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Polaris’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

