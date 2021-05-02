Meritage Portfolio Management Raises Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,656 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,851 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,838 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,305,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $264,589,000 after purchasing an additional 800,986 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in EOG Resources by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $231,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,844 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $230,073,000 after buying an additional 1,579,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,034,844 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $201,217,000 after buying an additional 210,619 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. MKM Partners raised their price target on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.69.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EOG opened at $73.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.96. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $77.14. The firm has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.61 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 33.13%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.