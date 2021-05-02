Meritage Portfolio Management Reduces Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,485 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Rollins were worth $6,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,798,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 42,964 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 21,761 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in Rollins by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 856,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,475,000 after acquiring an additional 475,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $37.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 73.58 and a beta of 0.42.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.60 million. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

