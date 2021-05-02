Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 14,976 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,976 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up 2.1% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $31,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Micron Technology by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $476,719.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $24,600,893.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $725,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at $11,604,468.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,125. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MU opened at $86.07 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.48. The firm has a market cap of $96.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.