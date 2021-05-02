Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 1,922 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. Medpace accounts for about 0.8% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.20% of Medpace worth $11,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 7,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.17.

Medpace stock opened at $169.68 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.62 and a 12-month high of $196.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.25 and its 200 day moving average is $145.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.89 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total value of $671,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $127,534,928.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 31,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $5,836,545.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,453,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,542,415.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,410 shares of company stock worth $28,508,742. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

