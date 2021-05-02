Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 3,084 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 1.2% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $18,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Danaher by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,210,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $722,626,000 after acquiring an additional 118,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management grew its position in Danaher by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 3,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,698 shares of company stock worth $6,808,687. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $253.94 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $155.61 and a one year high of $260.37. The company has a market cap of $181.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.