Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 3,233 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Hologic were worth $7,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hologic by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,533,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Hologic by 997.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.06.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $65.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.39 and a 52-week high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. Hologic’s revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

