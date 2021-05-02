Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 3,451 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the quarter. Novanta makes up about 0.8% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.26% of Novanta worth $12,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Novanta by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in Novanta by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Novanta by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Novanta by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Novanta by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOVT opened at $131.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.05 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.58.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOVT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $503,818.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,518,091.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,015,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,312,423.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,704 shares of company stock worth $2,533,318. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

