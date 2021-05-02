Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 927 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,589 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014,302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $995,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on FB shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.87.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total value of $11,647,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock valued at $485,400,623. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $325.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $296.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.80. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.76 and a 12 month high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

