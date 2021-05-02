Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,900 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the March 31st total of 281,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $248.65 on Friday. Mesa Laboratories has a 12-month low of $207.54 and a 12-month high of $307.97. The company has a quick ratio of 13.74, a current ratio of 14.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.77 and its 200-day moving average is $272.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.21 and a beta of 0.39.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.51). Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $34.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 15.20%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John James Sullivan sold 500 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total value of $125,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,408,168.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.84, for a total transaction of $659,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,193 shares of company stock valued at $2,216,028. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

