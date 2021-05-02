Metaverse ETP Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.31 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000685 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $30.31 million and $504,525.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,951.16 or 0.05222409 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00079322 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,257,686 coins and its circulating supply is 78,257,588 coins. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.