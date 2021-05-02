Meter Governance (MTRG) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.06 Million

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for about $4.64 or 0.00008007 BTC on exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $10.77 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000577 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 59.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.