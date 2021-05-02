MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Short Interest Update

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the March 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $654,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 13.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 20,975 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MGP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Growth Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of MGM Growth Properties stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.02. The stock had a trading volume of 871,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,839. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.51 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.78. MGM Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $36.27.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.12 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 84.98%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

