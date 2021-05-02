Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $12,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

MCHP opened at $150.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.93 and a 200-day moving average of $141.63. The company has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.23, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $80.12 and a 1-year high of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Several research firms have commented on MCHP. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.48.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

