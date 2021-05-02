Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is Meritage Portfolio Management’s 6th Largest Position

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,976 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up about 2.1% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $31,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MU. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.74.

MU stock opened at $86.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.81 and a 200-day moving average of $76.48. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $96.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $707,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $2,341,054.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,969.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,125. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

