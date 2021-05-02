Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Short Interest Update

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,780,000 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the March 31st total of 22,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $2,341,054.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,466,969.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,055,125 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 26.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 29.3% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 261,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,040,000 after acquiring an additional 59,134 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 780.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 24.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 588,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,903,000 after acquiring an additional 116,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU opened at $86.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $96.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Longbow Research boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

