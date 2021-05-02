Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lifted by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,351 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.0% of IFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865,366 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,786,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,185,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,351,380,000 after purchasing an additional 810,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $252.18 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $173.80 and a 12 month high of $263.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.15.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.