Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668,401 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 68,874 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.1% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $157,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,844,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Microsoft by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 95,986 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,766,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 258,755 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,553,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.15.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $252.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.54 and its 200 day moving average is $228.57. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $173.80 and a 1 year high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

