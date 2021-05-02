Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s Largest Position

Lathrop Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,613 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.8% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.15.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $252.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $173.80 and a one year high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.