Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,143 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,157 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2,140.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 145,660 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,636,000 after buying an additional 139,160 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 12.4% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,328,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,864 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,063,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.15.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $252.18 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $173.80 and a 12-month high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

