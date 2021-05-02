Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000,337 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.7% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $235,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.15.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $252.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.57. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.80 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.