Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,844,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 95,986 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 258,755 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.15.

Microsoft stock opened at $252.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $173.80 and a one year high of $263.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

