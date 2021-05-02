Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Short Interest Up 31.9% in April

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the March 31st total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

In other Middlefield Banc news, Director Michael C. Voinovich bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.20 per share, with a total value of $26,640.00. 7.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBCN. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 385,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,670,000 after buying an additional 24,928 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,512,000 after buying an additional 35,849 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 28,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 35.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MBCN. Zacks Investment Research cut Middlefield Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Boenning Scattergood raised Middlefield Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Middlefield Banc in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

MBCN traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $22.38. 23,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,144. Middlefield Banc has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The company has a market cap of $142.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.70.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 15.31%. Equities analysts expect that Middlefield Banc will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is presently 32.82%.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

