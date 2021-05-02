MimbleWimbleCoin Price Reaches $11.88 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $11.88 or 0.00021002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $127.43 million and approximately $8,284.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.77 or 0.00551250 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005895 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1,432.79 or 0.02533367 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000590 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000735 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,728,358 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

