MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Acquires 11,682 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,682 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000.

Shares of FTXR opened at $33.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.92. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $33.78.

