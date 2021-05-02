MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 39,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $98,967,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,935,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,620,000 after purchasing an additional 415,484 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 569,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,919,000 after purchasing an additional 386,957 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $13,380,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,645,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,453,000 after purchasing an additional 245,729 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.76. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

