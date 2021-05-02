MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $635.29.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total value of $9,023,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at $14,918,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total value of $7,154,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 67,800 shares of company stock worth $41,143,618. 8.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $613.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.50, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.51 and a 1 year high of $633.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $604.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $580.54.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.93 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

