MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,526,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,822,000 after purchasing an additional 342,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 10,930.2% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 104,787 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 103,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. New Street Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

Shares of AMD opened at $81.62 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.14 billion, a PE ratio of 110.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,500 shares of company stock worth $11,453,910 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

