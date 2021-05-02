MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $7,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1,223.8% in the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 22,237 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $744,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IYJ opened at $110.32 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.74.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

