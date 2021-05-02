MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth $212,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 26.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation boosted its holdings in Garmin by 9.7% during the first quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 5,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 411.0% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 746 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $282,838.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,931 shares of company stock worth $2,033,475 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GRMN. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.57.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $137.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.62. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $142.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

