MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Has $2.83 Million Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Vanguard Industrials ETF comprises about 1.1% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,044,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,673,000 after acquiring an additional 15,167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 610,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,819,000 after purchasing an additional 87,647 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 297,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,142,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIS stock opened at $196.05 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $107.21 and a 12-month high of $198.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.65.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

