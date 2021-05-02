MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,665,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,445,000 after buying an additional 160,761 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after buying an additional 45,133 shares during the last quarter.

SCHP opened at $61.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.52. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $62.39.

