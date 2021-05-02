MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Sells 67,975 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,975 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $5,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 200,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,834,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 272,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $51.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.37. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $51.24 and a 12-month high of $51.71.

