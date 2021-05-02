Mining Core Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $37,013.57 (MCC)

Mining Core Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One Mining Core Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Mining Core Coin has a market cap of $37,013.57 and approximately $23,441.00 worth of Mining Core Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mining Core Coin has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mining Core Coin Coin Profile

Mining Core Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,458,624 coins. The official website for Mining Core Coin is miningcore.io . Mining Core Coin’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Cube is a decentralized ecosystem of entertainment based on BlockChain, committed to creating an MC world where everyone is the protagonist. Magic Cube Coin (MCC) is the only transaction object of the game GTO Token. Secondly, the platform cryptocurrency of the MC exchange has the natural platform currency attributes such as dividends, fee reduction, and voting rights. Besides, the MCC circulation will be fixed at 20 billion pieces. And never increase. “

