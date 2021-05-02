MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the March 31st total of 3,410,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 874,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the fourth quarter worth $700,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MNSO shares. CICC Research started coverage on MINISO Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MINISO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

MNSO opened at $26.90 on Friday. MINISO Group has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $35.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.63.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $352.14 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MINISO Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

